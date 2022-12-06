Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
TOP BIDDERS: The biggest recent winning bids around the state (access required)

By: Ethan Duran December 6, 2022 12:10 pm

1. AMOUNT: $23,188,347 AWARDED TO: J.H. Findorff & Son Inc., Madison PROJECT: Food Service Building Renovation, Mendota Mental Health Institute, Department of Health Services, Madison. 2. AMOUNT: $21,695,000 AWARDED TO: Michels Construction Inc., Brownsville PROJECT: Wisconsin & Southern Railroad LLC, Rehabilitation of Bridge 334 MP 164.15. 3. AMOUNT: $8,581,321 AWARDED TO: Zignego Co. Inc., Waukesha PROJECT: WisDOT NOV Highway Letting Project No. 31 ...

