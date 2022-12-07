Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
PSC votes on petition for third-party financing for solar energy (access required)

By: Ethan Duran December 7, 2022 1:26 pm

A Stevens Point family can install third-party financed solar systems without being regulated as a public utility, the latest Public Service Commission ruling decided.

Ethan Duran is the construction and development reporter at The Daily Reporter. He can be reached at (414) 551-7505 or [email protected]

