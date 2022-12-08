Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Trending
Home / Government / 2022 a record year for referendum approvals (access required)

2022 a record year for referendum approvals (access required)

By: BridgeTower Media Newswires December 8, 2022 1:53 pm

In the last decade, school referendums have become a fixture on ballots around Wisconsin. Now, with inflation raging and little growth in state levy limits and aid, other local governments such as municipalities and counties are posing these questions to voters -- and often, finding approval.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 225-1801 bridge tower media logo