Biden releasing nearly $36B to aid pensions of union workers (access required)

By: Associated Press December 9, 2022 10:21 am

President Joe Biden's administration on Thursday announced the infusion of nearly $36 billion to shore up a financially troubled union pension plan, preventing severe cuts to the retirement incomes of about 350,000 Teamster workers and retirees across the United States.

