HGA names Bultman as Healthcare Market Sector leader

HGA has named Mark Bultman its Healthcare Market Sector leader. In this position based out of the Milwaukee office, he will combine his leadership, management and design expertise to direct overall performance of the national health care practice across 12 offices.

Bultman’s appointment is part of a business realignment for HGA. He heads a newly implemented leadership triad that includes Alanna Carter, market sector operations leader; and Kate Mullaney, market sector strategy leader—each contributing core expertise in client service, operations and strategy.

Bultman has been instrumental in expanding HGA’s health care practice since joining the firm in 2000. As the firm grew from five to 12 offices across the country, he introduced new approaches to Lean management, Integrated Project Delivery, research and design thinking.

He has served as principal and senior project manager for some of HGA’s most prominent health care projects, including the recently completed MetroHealth Glick Center, a campus transformation focused on research-based health equity and community wellbeing within a “hospital in a park” setting in Cleveland. Other national work includes Lucile Packard Children’s Hospital Stanford in Palo Alto, California; Northeast Georgia Medical Center in Braselton, Georgia; Owensboro Health Regional Hospital in Owensboro, Kentucky; and SSM Health St. Clare Hospital in Fenton, Missouri.

He additionally has worked with top health care providers throughout Wisconsin and the Upper Midwest, including Aurora Health, Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin, ThedaCare, and UW Health.

Bultman is a member of the Lean Construction Institute Milwaukee Community of Practice. He regularly presents case studies and research at conferences, including the annual LCI Congress and ASHE Planning, Design & Construction Summit.

He has a bachelor’s degree in Architectural Studies from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee.