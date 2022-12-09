Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Police: 3 dead in southeast Wisconsin house fire

By: Associated Press December 9, 2022 1:07 pm

Three people died in a house fire in the southeastern Wisconsin city of Watertown early Friday morning, the fire department said.

