Kahler Slater promotes Parent, Sandschafer to executive vice presidents

Kahler Slater has promoted Tracie Parent and Trina Sandschafer to executive vice president.

As executive vice presidents, Parent and Sandschafer will continue to provide leadership in the development and execution of Kahler Slater’s strategic plan, including the long-term direction of the firm. As members of Kahler Slater’s Executive Team, Parent and Sandschafer guide the strategy for the expansion of the firm to help deliver on Kahler Slater’s mission to enrich life and achieve powerful results.

Parent joined Kahler Slater in June 2020 and serves as chief financial officer and chief operating officer. As COO and CFO, Parent oversees the operations of Kahler Slater’s offices and provides executive direction to finance, risk, compliance, technology, and human resources teams. During her tenure, she has driven positive changes in firm operations given her leadership and emphasis on measured performance, data-based strategy, and focused execution across the organization. She provides executive oversight of the firm’s Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Committee and Culture Council and is an active mentor in the Milwaukee community.

Joining Kahler Slater in January 2020, Sandschafer serves as design principal and is responsible for fostering a strong design dialog and culture across the entire firm. Sandschafer leads the Kahler Slater’s Chicago office, leveraging her ability to build strong relationships and key collaborators to provide strategic growth. She is the director of the Kahler Slater Studio, a collaborative graduate studio bringing together the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign and University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, instructed within Kahler Slater’s offices. Additionally, she serves as the chair of the UIUC Architectural Alumni Advisory Board.