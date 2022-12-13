Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Trending
Home / Government / Foxconn qualifies for state tax breaks again (access required)

Foxconn qualifies for state tax breaks again (access required)

By: Associated Press December 13, 2022 4:43 pm

Foxconn Technology Group qualified for tax breaks from the state of Wisconsin for a second year in a row in 2022 under revised contract terms that lowered benchmarks the technology company needed to meet.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 225-1801 bridge tower media logo