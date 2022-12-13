Mule-Hide unveils new training center in Beloit

Five new training centers from roofing systems and products manufacturer Mule-Hide Products will give the company’s contractors, distributor partners and associates nationwide access to the ongoing, hands-on education they need.

The Mule-Hide Training Centers are part of an expansion and enhancement of the company’s long-standing training program. Now called the RISE Program (an acronym for “Roofing Installation and Systems Education”), it encompasses in-depth, customizable training on all the commercial roofing products and systems the company offers.

The company’s training facility on the ABC Supply headquarters campus in Beloit has reopened as a Mule-Hide Training Center following a renovation.

The Mule-Hide Training Centers and RISE Program accommodate Mule-Hide Products’ growth and expanding product offering and the enhanced training opportunities will meet the needs of professionals in all areas of commercial roofing and at all career stages. The centers also will allow Mule-Hide Products to provide more in-depth training across all the products and systems it offers, including TPO, EPDM, PVC, modified bitumen, coatings, asphalt and tapered insulation. In addition to introductory courses, follow-up classes that provide more advanced instruction on key systems will be offered.