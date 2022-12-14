Sen. Agard appoints Brad Pfaff to WEDC board

Senate Democratic Leader Melissa Agard (D-Madison) has appointed state Sen. Brad Pfaff (D-Onalaska) to the Wisconsin Economic Development Corp. Board of Directors.

“Today, I am appointing Senator Brad Pfaff to the WEDC Board of Directors,” Agard said in a news release. “WEDC is dedicated to improving Wisconsin’s business climate, strengthening our neighborhoods, and developing a talented and diverse workforce. Senator Pfaff lives these values every day – in his own community and in his work in the State Legislature. I am confident that he will be a staunch advocate for the best interests of Wisconsin businesses and Wisconsin workers in his role on the WEDC Board of Directors.”