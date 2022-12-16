Residential team expands at H.J. Martin and Son

Aaron Hamning, Kaila Acker and Brandon Sorge have joined the Residential Department at H.J. Martin and Son’s Green Bay showroom as new hires, while Eric Krause has been promoted from Residential Flooring senior installer to Residential Flooring installation coordinator.

Hamning has rejoined the H.J. Martin and Son team as the newest estimator/measurer. He previously worked on the Residential Tile crew for four years before going out on his own as a subcontractor for the last five years. Hamning will be responsible for flooring and tile project cost estimates.

Acker is the newest project manager in the Residential Flooring Division and will be working remote from the Madison area. For the past 18 years, Acker was previously employed at a flooring retailer, where she specialized in commercial sales and design. Acker holds a Bachelor of Science in Interior Architecture.

Sorge is the newest interior designer at the Green Bay Showroom. He was previously employed at August Haven as an assistant market and sales manager for three years and holds a degree in Interior Design from Fox Valley Technical College in Appleton.

Krause has been with the company since 1998. He was chosen for his new role due to his years of experience in flooring installation. Development, training and scheduling of the company’s residential tile and ceramic team are a few of his responsibilities as a coordinator. He also works in conjunction with the installation manager to complete projects according to schedule.