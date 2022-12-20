Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Trending
Home / Community Development / Milwaukee officials to discuss zoning changes for juvenile justice center (access required)

Milwaukee officials to discuss zoning changes for juvenile justice center (access required)

By: Ethan Duran December 20, 2022 12:48 pm

Milwaukee officials will meet next year to decide a zoning change for an incoming juvenile detention facility to replace Lincoln Hills School and Copper Lake School.

Tagged with:

About Ethan Duran

Ethan Duran is the construction and development reporter at The Daily Reporter. He can be reached at (414) 551-7505 or [email protected]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 225-1801 bridge tower media logo