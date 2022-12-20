Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Trending
Home / Environment / Scientists: Atmospheric carbon might turn lakes more acidic (access required)

Scientists: Atmospheric carbon might turn lakes more acidic (access required)

By: Associated Press December 20, 2022 9:25 am

The Great Lakes have endured a lot the past century, from supersized algae blobs to invasive mussels and bloodsucking sea lamprey that nearly wiped out fish populations.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 225-1801 bridge tower media logo