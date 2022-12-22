Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Trending
Home / Commercial Construction / Debated Brookfield apartment complex to get another public hearing (access required)

Debated Brookfield apartment complex to get another public hearing (access required)

By: Ethan Duran December 22, 2022 11:31 am

Residents can comment next year on Milwaukee-based Kegel Real Estate’s proposal for an apartment complex including a Wheel and Sprocket location in Brookfield. 

Tagged with:

About Ethan Duran

Ethan Duran is the construction and development reporter at The Daily Reporter. He can be reached at (414) 551-7505 or [email protected]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 225-1801 bridge tower media logo