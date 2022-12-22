HUNTING SEASON 2022

The 2022 hunting season again proved special for The Daily Reporter readers. Whether it was bagging a once-in-a-lifetime buck, creating memories with friends and family or just a cold walk in the woods, thank you for sharing your stories.

John Jacobs, assistant business manager with IBEW Local Union 494, carried on a family tradition this year with his son Tyler (from left), his friend Nate; his cousin Jared; Jacobs; and his brother, Jason. The hunting tradition started with Jacobs’ dad (John) and Jared’s dad (James), who are brothers. Jack Wojahn, a skilled laborer for WDS Construction in Beaver Dam, shows off his buck. Josh Henry’s 6-year-old son shows off a buck during opening day of the season. Henry is a ceiling installer for H.J. Martin and Son.

H.J. Martin and Son’s Nicole Jensky shot this 6-point buck the morning of Nov. 26 in Beaver. Globalcom Technologies’ David Kwasinski has been a deer hunter for six years but only in the firearm gun deer season. This year, he decided to give bow hunting a try and saw a buck from his tree stand but had spooked him away. He then utilized a doe call. He got more than he bargained for with two Bucks coming in to look for the doe he had called. He was able to get a 6-point buck on Gun Deer Opening Day.

