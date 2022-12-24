Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Walker appointee Prehn resigns from DNR board (access required)

By: Associated Press December 24, 2022 12:42 pm

A member of the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resource's policy board appointed by former Republican Gov. Scott Walker who refused to step down even after his term ended nearly two years ago said Friday that he was resigning.

