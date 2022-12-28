Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Trending
Home / Commercial Construction / New Rib Mountain park plan calls for more skiing, hiking (access required)

New Rib Mountain park plan calls for more skiing, hiking (access required)

By: Associated Press December 28, 2022 4:09 pm

Rib Mountain State Park is set to get a facelift after the state Department of Natural Resources policy board earlier this month approved a new master plan for the park.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 225-1801 bridge tower media logo