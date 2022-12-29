Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Trending
Home / Commercial Construction / ABC’s Construction Backlog Indicator trending as high as 2019 levels (access required)

ABC’s Construction Backlog Indicator trending as high as 2019 levels (access required)

By: Ethan Duran December 29, 2022 10:17 am

Backlog for construction projects reached 9.2 months in November for the first time since 2019, the Associated Builders and Contractors said.

Tagged with:

About Ethan Duran

Ethan Duran is the construction and development reporter at The Daily Reporter. He can be reached at (414) 551-7505 or [email protected]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 225-1801 bridge tower media logo