Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Trending
Home / Community Development / Dane County initiative cleans 60,000 pounds of phosphorus from Lake Mendota watershed (access required)

Dane County initiative cleans 60,000 pounds of phosphorus from Lake Mendota watershed (access required)

By: Ethan Duran December 29, 2022 12:28 pm

Dane County pulled tens of thousands of tons of sludge to stop algae blooms and reduce flood risks from lakes around Madison in 2022.

Tagged with:

About Ethan Duran

Ethan Duran is the construction and development reporter at The Daily Reporter. He can be reached at (414) 551-7505 or [email protected]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 225-1801 bridge tower media logo