ABC’s Tourdot leaves technical college board

Associated Builders and Contractors of Wisconsin Vice President Kelly Tourdot on Friday announced her departure from the Wisconsin Technical College System Board before the new year. She was one of three members former Gov. Scott Walker appointed who stayed on the board for more than a year and a half after their terms expired.

She joins former legislator Mary Williams and farm owner Becky Levzow to leave over a year after their terms officially expired. Tourdot’s term was set to expire in May but announced her departure on Friday. Three of Gov. Tony Evers’ appointees serve on the board after other Walker appointees left, and two more have attended meetings but couldn’t vote, WPR reported.

“While some were calling for my early resignation, I felt it was important to continue to serve on the Board until my replacement was confirmed, especially after the (Wisconsin) Supreme Court reaffirmed this process,” Tourdot said in a statement. The apprenticeship director and trainer felt it was “good time” to give up her seat when she heard reports that legislative leaders and Gov. Tony Evers were looking for common ground, she added.

“It has been an honor to serve on the board, working as an advocate for the thousands of Wisconsin citizens enrolled in the state’s many apprenticeship programs,” Tourdot added.

Sara Rogers, an analyst for Employ Milwaukee, Dan Klecker, field manager at ASE Education Foundation and Paul Buhr, owner of Rabur Holsteins will replace Tourdot, Williams and Levzow, WTCS officials said. They will be seated at the next board meeting on Jan. 17 and all three of their terms expire in May of 2027.

Senate Majority Leader Devin LaMahieu said appointed members will go through the committee process to find who will arrive on the senate floor for a full vote, the Wisconsin State Journal reported.

Tourdot started on the technical college board in 2016 and was named vice president of the Wisconsin chapter in 2013, ABC officials said. She has more than 20 years of experience at the association and specialized in apprenticeships and education.

Another Walker appointee who stayed in his seat for longer than his term was Wausau dentist Fred Prehn in the Department of Natural Resources Board. In June, Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Annette Ziegler wrote he could stay until senate confirmed his successor. He told the governor he would resign effective on Friday.

The WTCS Board will meet for the first time this year on Jan. 17.