Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Trending
Home / Government / Biden’s new year pitch focuses on ‘good-paying jobs – jobs that don’t require a four-year degree’ (access required)

Biden’s new year pitch focuses on ‘good-paying jobs – jobs that don’t require a four-year degree’ (access required)

By: Associated Press January 3, 2023 12:26 pm

President Joe Biden and top administration officials will open a new year of divided government by fanning out across the country to talk about how the economy is benefiting from his work with Democrats and Republicans.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2023 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 225-1801 bridge tower media logo