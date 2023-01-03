Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Evers to call for hope, bipartisan unity in inaugural address

By: Associated Press January 3, 2023 9:44 am

Gov. Tony Evers plans to outline a largely liberal agenda in his second inaugural address Tuesday, while calling for working together on issues that have long divided Republicans and Democrats — including protecting abortion rights, expanding Medicaid, legalizing marijuana and fighting water pollution.

