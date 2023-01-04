Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Trending
Home / Environment / Study: Toxic PFAS chemical plume detected in Green Bay (access required)

Study: Toxic PFAS chemical plume detected in Green Bay (access required)

By: Associated Press January 4, 2023 10:40 am

A large plume of toxic chemicals produced by a plant that manufactures firefighting foam has seeped through groundwater to Lake Michigan's Green Bay, scientists said Tuesday.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2023 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 225-1801 bridge tower media logo