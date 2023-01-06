WisDOT secretary Thompson elected AASHTO vice president

​The board of directors of the American Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials has unanimously elected Craig Thompson – secretary of the Wisconsin Department of Transportation – as its 2022-2023 vice president.

Thompson replaces former AASHTO vice president and director of the Michigan Department of Transportation Paul Ajegba. Ajegba retired at the end of 2022 after a 31-year transportation career.

Gov. Tony Evers named Thompson – who has more than 26 years of experience working with Wisconsin businesses, communities, legislators and units of government – as Wisconsin DOT secretary in January 2019. In his role at WisDOT, Thompson leads more than 3,200 employees that support all modes of transportation, including state highways, local roads, railroads, public transit systems, airports, and harbors, as well as the Division of Motor Vehicles and the Division of State Patrol.

Thompson previously served as executive director of the Transportation Development Association or TDA of Wisconsin. Prior to leading TDA, he served as the legislative director for the Wisconsin Counties Association, managing legislative initiatives at the state and federal levels.

Thompson is a native of Racine and a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He lives in Madison with his wife, daughter and son.