Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Trending
Home / Government / 2 freshmen revive Wisconsin Legislature’s socialist caucus (access required)

2 freshmen revive Wisconsin Legislature’s socialist caucus (access required)

By: Associated Press January 9, 2023 11:15 am

It's been 90 years, but socialism is back in the Wisconsin Legislature.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2023 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 225-1801 bridge tower media logo