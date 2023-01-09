Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Trending
Home / TDR People / Bond … James Bond to serve as veterans secretary (access required)

Bond … James Bond to serve as veterans secretary (access required)

By: Daily Reporter Staff January 9, 2023 1:29 pm

Gov. Tony Evers has announced his appointment of James Bond to serve as secretary of the Wisconsin Department of Veterans Affairs, effective Jan. 9.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2023 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 225-1801 bridge tower media logo