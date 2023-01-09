Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
UAW workers reject CNH offer, extending 8-month strike (access required)

By: Associated Press January 9, 2023 9:49 am

More than 1,000 striking CNH Industrial workers in Iowa and Wisconsin rejected the "last, best and final offer" from the maker of construction and agricultural equipment Saturday night, extending their eight-month stoppage.

