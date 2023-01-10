H.J. Martin welcomes 4 new employees

Chad Ashmann, Brittny Zimanek, Michelle Leclair and Hannah Schwake have joined the H.J. Martin and Son team.

Ashmann joined the team as a toolroom technician within the company’s Distribution Center. Previously, he was employed by Office Depot as a delivery driver. Ashmann’s job duties include supporting toolroom operations and assisting installers from all divisions with their tool needs.

Zimanek has been hired as a payroll coordinator. She graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay with a Bachelor of Business Administration in Human Resources. Zimanek comes to H.J. Martin and Son from Bug Tussel Wireless, where she was the training and onboarding coordinator.

LeClair is joining the growing National Installation Division as a project coordinator. She served in the United States National Guard for 21 years, retiring as a staff sergeant in 2018. LeClair was previously employed as a safety training administrative assistant at Point Beach Nuclear Plant.

Schwake joined the National Installation Division as a project coordinator. She will assist the team in the coordination of subcontractors, crews and finances for large retail projects. Schwake joins H.J. Martin and Son from ASI, a division of Thermal Technologies, where she worked as an inventory control manager.