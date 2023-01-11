Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
By: Ethan Duran January 11, 2023 10:51 am

Address: 2121 E. Capitol Drive, Appleton Size: 44,000 square feet Start Month: June 2022 Completion: Move-in date November 2022 Owner: The Boldt Co. General contractor: Boldt Lead architect: Boldt Significance: The Boldt Co. renewed its commitment to Appleton by constructing a sustainable office out of the former Integrity Insurance building. The two-story office will have hybrid workstations, huddle rooms and a health ...

About Ethan Duran

Ethan Duran is the construction and development reporter at The Daily Reporter. He can be reached at (414) 551-7505 or [email protected]

