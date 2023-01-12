Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
MATC open house event for contractors, subs returns for third year

By: Ethan Duran January 12, 2023 9:40 am

The Milwaukee Area Technical College will host a third annual open house event connecting underutilized subcontractors and general contractors in Oak Creek at the end of January.

The first in-person Contractor and Consultant Open House will kick off at the lecture hall in the MATC Oak Creek Campus, 6665 S. Howell Ave., at 8 a.m. Jan. 25, technical college officials said.

Historically underused businesses and subcontractors will get a chance to shake hands with general contractors, MATC Director of Facilities Planning, Sustainability & Construction Ginny Routhe said. The open house will feature information about upcoming fiscal year projects, participation for underused businesses and information on apprentice utilization.

The event is geared toward contractors and connecting contractors with apprentices, officials added. The event was held virtually for the last two years.

