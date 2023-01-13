H.J. Martin adds Wilson, Hoppe to team

Kevin Wilson recently took on the role of project manager for H.J. Martin and Son’s commercial flooring division, while Mike Hoppe has joined the Toolroom as a mechanic.

Wilson moved to project manager after spending the previous 11 years installing commercial flooring for H.J. Martin and Son. His primary duties within the new position will be commercial flooring sales to both end users and general contractors, providing project pricing/bids, and managing projects through completion.

Hoppe is the company’s newest power tools mechanic. His responsibilities include maintaining and repairing power tools and other compact, portable tools used commercially and residentially. Prior to this position, Hoppe spent five years as a construction foreman for a local service builder. He is also the owner of a small engine repair shop located in Peshtigo.