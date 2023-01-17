Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Trending
Home / Commercial Construction / US nuclear agency falls short on scheduling, cost estimates (access required)

US nuclear agency falls short on scheduling, cost estimates (access required)

By: Associated Press January 17, 2023 10:59 am

The U.S. agency in charge of jumpstarting the production of key components for the nation's nuclear arsenal is falling short when it comes to having a comprehensive schedule for the multibillion-dollar project.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2023 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 225-1801 bridge tower media logo