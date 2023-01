Megan Homburg has joined Northern Metal & Roofing as an estimator and project coordinator in the Brooklyn office.

Homburg joins Northern with a farming background and grew those farm management skills into her current career. She has been excelling for the last 4-1/2 years in the construction field.

During her free time she enjoys spending time with her daughter and their rescue dog, Miguel. She also enjoys fishing year-round and cheering on the Green Bay Packers with family and friends.