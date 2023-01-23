Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Trending
Home / Commercial Construction / CNH Industrial workers, on strike since May, approve new deal (access required)

CNH Industrial workers, on strike since May, approve new deal (access required)

By: Associated Press January 23, 2023 10:35 am

More than 1,000 CNH Industrial workers who have been on strike since last May approved a new contract Saturday with the maker of tractors, bulldozers, backhoes and other heavy equipment.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2023 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 225-1801 bridge tower media logo