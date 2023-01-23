Mule-Hide promotes Stavish to business development manager

Mule-Hide Products, manufacturer of low-slope roofing systems and products, has promoted Kyle Stavish to national business development manager.

Stavish joined Mule-Hide Products in 2017 as territory manager for Upstate New York and was promoted to national training manager in 2021.

In his new role, Stavish will lead the company’s business development team, which is responsible for strengthening relationships with building owners, developers, general contractors, design professionals and roofing consultants, and is the key point of contact for national and strategic accounts. He also will continue to oversee all training initiatives for Mule-Hide Products.

Prior to joining Mule-Hide Products, he was the regional sales manager in Western/Central New York for James Hardie Building Products. He began his sales career in the pharmaceutical industry, working for Sanofi and Boehringer Ingelheim.

He has a Master of Business Administration degree in marketing/management from St. Bonaventure University in Allegany, New York, and a Bachelor of Science degree from SUNY Brockport in Brockport, New York.