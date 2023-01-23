Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
STARTING YOUNG (PHOTOS)

By: Kevin Harnack January 23, 2023 10:59 am

The National Association of Women in Construction Chapter 105 held its 2023 Milwaukee Block Kids Building Competition on Saturday at the University of Wisconsin Milwaukee’s School of Architecture & Urban Planning. Organizers were expecting about 26 children ranging from kindergarten through sixth grade to participate in the free event. During the competition, children could use plastic bricks and other materials to design and build something of their own choosing that relates to the construction industry. Judges chose first- through third-place winners to advance to a regional competition. The event is designed to introduce children to construction careers.

Photos by Kevin Harnack

