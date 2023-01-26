Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
By: Associated Press January 26, 2023 10:57 am

Wisconsin's projected state budget surplus is forecast to reach $7.1 billion by July, up more than half a billion dollars from the previous estimate just two months ago, the nonpartisan Legislative Fiscal Bureau reported Wednesday.

