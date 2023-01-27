Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
FTC proposes wholesale ban of noncompete clauses (access required)

By: BridgeTower Media Newswires January 27, 2023 9:25 am

On Jan. 5, the Federal Trade Commission released a Notice of Proposed Rulemaking for a new rule that would prohibit employers from including noncompete clauses in agreements with employees and independent contractors.

