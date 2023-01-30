Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Trending
Home / Commentary / Editorial: State should build new home for veterans (access required)

Editorial: State should build new home for veterans (access required)

By: Associated Press January 30, 2023 10:29 am

The plan to use a wing at Grace Lutheran Church for veterans housing is an interesting one. It’s well outside the typical project for Habitat for Humanity. But this fits well enough with the organization’s overarching goal of ensuring everyone has safe housing.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2023 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 225-1801 bridge tower media logo