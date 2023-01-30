Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Trending
Home / Government / US sweetens pot to study siting for spent nuke fuel storage (access required)

US sweetens pot to study siting for spent nuke fuel storage (access required)

By: Associated Press January 30, 2023 12:36 pm

The U.S. government has long struggled to find a permanent solution for storing or disposing of spent nuclear fuel from commercial nuclear power plants, and opposition to such a site is flaring up again as New Mexico lawmakers debate banning a facility without state consent.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2023 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 225-1801 bridge tower media logo