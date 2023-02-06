Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Trending
Home / Community Development / Interior: $580M headed to 15 tribes to fulfill water rights (access required)

Interior: $580M headed to 15 tribes to fulfill water rights (access required)

By: Associated Press February 6, 2023 4:29 pm

Fifteen Native American tribes will get a total of $580 million in federal money this year for water rights settlements, the Biden administration announced last week.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2023 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 225-1801 bridge tower media logo