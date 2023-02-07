Contractors to host Racine luncheon to inform diverse pool of workers

Several contractors will host a luncheon in Racine on Wednesday to connect potential workers to construction jobs with a focus on diverse and disadvantaged businesses.

Gilbane Building Co. and C.G. Schmidt will host a lunch for construction businesses and individuals and let them know about future projects and employment opportunities. Individuals and businesses are encouraged to register ahead of time before meeting at the Roma Lodge from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

“We’re looking to launch our trades and mentee program where we get those interested in family-supporting careers into the field,” Gilbane economic inclusion specialist James Methu said. He said the luncheon was an opportunity for diverse and disadvantaged opportunities, as well.

A Wisconsin Policy Forum report showed job openings were high and unemployment numbers were low in Milwaukee-area construction, but women and Black workers only made up a slim number of people working in the sector. Methu said his company wants to fill up the workforce pipeline as the current workforce is stretched thin while addressing the diversity statistics.