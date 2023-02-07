Kahler Slater welcomes Atlas as creative director of Brand Design

Riley Atlas has joined Kahler Slater as its creative director of Brand Design. Atlas will lead the continued growth, evolution and positioning of Kahler Slater’s Environmental Branding team across all market sectors.

Atlas is an award-winning designer with over 16 years of experience in building brand awareness and boundary-breaking experiences that connect people to place. In his role, Atlas will build upon Kahler Slater’s portfolio and foster experimentation, innovation and design creativity for its clients. He will partner with the firm’s market experts and brand designers to establish the creative foundation that drives forward the client’s vision.

Prior to joining Kahler Slater, Atlas was the Brand Experience design director for Fast Radius and Gensler. In his roles, he led the creative efforts on projects through all stages from conceptual design to development and construction within cross-functional teams.