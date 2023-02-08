Campbell takes over as controller for CornerStone One

CornerStone One has added construction industry veteran Amber Campbell as controller of its Brookfield-based commercial plumbing, earthwork, HVAC and site utilities operation.

Campbell comes armed with two decades of relevant experience in the construction industry. She was previously office manager for John Beres Builders. Prior to that role, she served as office manager and payroll specialist at Anderson Ashton. In these roles, Campbell processed weekly accounts payable, payroll for union and non-union workers and assisted with budgeting and proposals.

She holds an associate degree in Accounting from the Milwaukee Area Technical College.