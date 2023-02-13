Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Trending
Home / Government / Evers budget to include proposals to curb reckless driving (access required)

Evers budget to include proposals to curb reckless driving (access required)

By: Associated Press February 13, 2023 10:51 am

Gov. Tony Evers' executive budget will include a host of proposals designed to reduce reckless driving in Wisconsin, including mandating ignition interlock devices for all drunken driving offenses, the governor's office announced Friday.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2023 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 225-1801 bridge tower media logo