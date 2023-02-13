Heilman appointed to DFI post

The Wisconsin Department of Financial Institutions Secretary-Designee Cheryll Olson-Collins has appointed Craig Heilman to lead the DFI’s Division of Corporate and Consumer Services as the division’s administrator. Heilman began his appointment on Jan. 30.

Heilman leads a staff of 19 employees in the division and oversees the state’s central business registration filing system. The division is responsible for processing and filing business records for corporations and other entities. It files articles of incorporation and other organizational records, documents that effect mergers, consolidations, and dissolutions and receives the annual reports of various businesses, including partnerships, corporations, limited liability companies, cooperatives, and out-of-state entities. The division also files documents under the uniform commercial code and maintains the statewide uniform commercial code lien system. The division handles notary public applications and renewals, trademark registrations and cable/video service franchise registrations along with professional employer organizations, charitable organizations and professional fundraisers.

Prior to his appointment at the DFI, Heilman held several leadership positions in technology management and business administration over his 14-year career at Total Administrative Services Corp. in Madison. Most recently, he was TASC’s director of business architecture, where he built strong teams that bridged the business with technology delivery and applied new ways of working to stay current in an environment of constant change. Earlier in his career, Heilman was the executive vice president of engineering at Inacom Information Systems in Madison. In this position, he managed and developed a team of infrastructure engineers and software developers and consulted with businesses throughout Wisconsin.

Heilman holds a bachelor’s degree from the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh. He is certified in agile development frameworks and holds a Lean Six Sigma yellow belt certification from the University of Wisconsin School of Business. He currently resides in the greater Madison area.