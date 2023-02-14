Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
By: Daily Reporter Staff February 14, 2023 9:55 am

International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 494 Business Manager and Financial Secretary Dean Warsh, along with Milwaukee Electrical JATC apprentice and WRTP | Big Step alumni Jessica Berndt, will attend the “Communities in Action: Building a Better Wisconsin” event in Washington, D.C., at the White House on Thursday.

