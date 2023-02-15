Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Trending
Home / Building Blocks / BUILDING BLOCKS: University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee Chemistry Building (access required)

BUILDING BLOCKS: University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee Chemistry Building (access required)

By: Ethan Duran February 15, 2023 10:17 am

University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee’s new chemistry building will support up to 5,000 chemistry and biochemistry students, as chemistry is one of the strongest college's departments, university officials said

Tagged with:

About Ethan Duran

Ethan Duran is the construction and development reporter at The Daily Reporter. He can be reached at (414) 551-7505 or [email protected]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2023 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 225-1801 bridge tower media logo