Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Trending
Home / Government / Evers pushing for tax cuts, new way to fund local governments (access required)

Evers pushing for tax cuts, new way to fund local governments (access required)

By: Associated Press February 15, 2023 11:31 am

The state budget proposal that Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers plans to unveil Wednesday will include tax cuts for the middle class, a plan to keep the Milwaukee Brewers in their stadium until at least 2043, higher spending for public schools, and a new way to fund local governments.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2023 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 225-1801 bridge tower media logo