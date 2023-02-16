Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
By: Associated Press February 16, 2023 12:13 pm

Tax assessors for the city of Delavan properly excluded comparable dark-store valuations when setting a new property tax rate for a Lowe's Home Center in 2013, the state Supreme Court ruled Thursday.

